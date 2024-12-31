Major roadblock in Umlazi leads to multiple arrests for road safety

Multiple people were arrested in a multi-disciplinary roadblock in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, the provincial Transport and Human Settlements department said. The arrests included a foreign national who was arrested for not having proper documents and for driving a car that could not reverse due to a damaged reverse gearset.

A taxi driver was arrested at around 7.30am for driving with passengers while under the influence of alcohol and more than 30 motorists were charged for offenses that included driving without a driver's licences and driving without a PrDP (professional driving permit). Other motorists were charged for failing to display number plates, driving unlicensed vehicles, and not wearing seatbelts. The roadblock was led by the MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma along with eThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba and the Deputy Police Commissioner Major-General Phumelele Makhoba in Umlazi.

The operation is a part of a road safety campaign that is aimed at ensuring the safety of those who want to enjoy the New Year's celebrations. Umlazi Township which has a population of approximately one million has recorded the highest number of hijackings during the first quarter of 2024. "It is for this reason we undertook to use a cutting-edge technology that focuses on automatic number plate recognition. We targeted criminals driving stolen and cloned vehicles," the MEC said.

Over 50 law enforcement agencies participated in the roadblock and were represented by the South African Police Service (SAPS), eThekwini Metro Police and department’s team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate. Altogether, 2,745 officers from Road Traffic Inspectorate were supported by 197 traffic officers from Road Traffic Management Corporation which were deployed to the province by the Minister of Transport Barbra Creecy. The MEC said: "Finally, we wish to announce that from 4pm, we will roll out multi-disciplinary roadblocks across all corners of the province."