Major water aqueduct springs a leak; Durbanites urged to use less water while repairs carried out

DURBAN residents are being urged to reduce their water consumption over the next week while work is carried out to repair a leak to an aqueduct that receives water from the Nagle Dam. Shami Harrichunder, the spokesperson for Umgeni Water – a bulk water supplier to the eThekwini Municipality – said that last Saturday a leak was detected on Aqueduct 4 in the vicinity of the Clemont township, Durban.

Harrichunder said that Aqueduct 4 and three other aqueducts in this system – 1, 2 and 3 – convey water from Nagle Dam to Durban Heights Water Treatment Works for treatment and supply as potable water to eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality. He said the pipeline was isolated immediately and water in it diverted to Aqueduct 3 in order to prevent damage to the environment and to ensure gushing water did not enter surrounding residential areas. “All four aqueducts are high-pressure pipes that transport large volumes of raw water. Therefore, in the event of a rupture occurring in one of them, potential for damage is present,” Harrichunder said.

“The decision to temporarily stop use of Aqueduct 4 has meant that there is now reduced supply of raw water to Durban Heights Water Treatment Works and, in turn, reduced production of potable water at this plant. “It is estimated that at this stage raw water supply has reduced by 60 megalitres daily. Umgeni Water guarantees production at Durban Heights Water Treatment Works of up to 550 Ml/d, hence an appeal is being made to eThekwini Metro to reduce demand so that it is in line with current production. “This is a temporary arrangement; full supply will be restored once repairs on have been completed,” he said.

Harrichunder said an assessment by Umgeni Water shows that certain specialist work will have to be done to repair the leak. He said it was anticipated that this process will take seven days or more to complete before the pipe returns to full use. “An appeal is also made to eThekwini Metro to please bear with the current situation while a plan of action is being implemented to repair the leak and bring Aqueduct 4 back into full use. One of the measures that will have to be implemented is active promotion of conservative or reduced use of water by consumers while work is being carried out,” Harrichunder said.