Make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children and their families in Ingwavuma

Zisize Educational Trust is an organisation in the rural town of Ingwavuma with a satellite office in the rural town of Hlabisa under Mkhanyakude district in Kwazulu-Natal. The organisation provides holistic support to orphaned and vulnerable children such as educational support, health and wellness as well as psychosocial support. Zisize works with 14 communities in 6 wards under Jozini Municipality with feeding scheme programmes in 11 of the communities. There are currently 338 children benefiting from the feeding scheme during non-school days. The children are given meals to eat and they bring lunchboxes so they can carry food back home to feed older family members or for them to eat later in the day. The organisation also provides basic food parcels to 32 families each month and runs a cluster foster care scheme with 18 children.

The health and wellness team has been conducting screening of people and handing out bars of soap and pamphlets. The Zisize nurses regularly visit all feeding scheme sites and the cluster foster care scheme to monitor and to canvass new information about Covid-19.

There are still many children and families that are in need of food during this lockdown as the number of those receiving services equates to 8% of the total number of school-going children in the 14 communities.

Here’s how you can help:

If you would like to make a difference in the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children together with their families you can contact the Director Mrs Hlengiwe Mthimkhulu directly on 074 200 3690 or email [email protected] or [email protected]

Financial donations can be made to:



Account name: Zisize Educational Trust

Bank: First National Bank

Account number: 6205 2959 172

Branch: Pongola

Branch code: 270124

Swift code: FIRNZAJJ