Babes Wodumo outside the Pinetown Magistrate Court during an earlier court appearance. Picture: NQOBILE MBONAMBI/ AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Durban - Kwaito star Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo, who is charged with assaulting his partner, Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Maphumulo was arrested after Babes posted a video of him physically attacking her on social media on May 15. The video immediately went viral.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara, the matter has been postponed to allow the parties (Mampintsha and Babes) to complete counselling sessions with FAMSA. The counselling was recommended as part of the court's diversion process.

Kara said the matter was adjourned to July 9.

"The complainant was not present in court and the Magistrate requested a medical certificate to be presented to court."

Maphumulo is currently out on R2 000 bail.

He handed himself over to police after a widespread outcry over a live Instagram feed from Wodumo showing him allegedly beating her while she sobbed and cowered in apparent fear.

He said he was defending himself when the video was made in an earlier interview.