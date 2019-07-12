Johannesburg - Assault charges against kwaito star Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo have been dropped. He had been accused of common assault after he was filmed allegedly beating his partner Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane after the incident was beamed on Instagram in March.

Natasha Kara, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, said the charges were dropped on Thursday after the two musicians underwent a successful alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process.

This was after Mampintsha’s lawyers and the State, agreed on relationship counselling to be undergone at the non-profit organisation, Family and Marriage Society of South Africa (FAMSA).

“Both accused and complainant appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court. The matter was finalised in that the charge against Maphumulo was withdrawn. This is because both parties adhered to the ADR process they committed to,” said Kara.

Earlier this week, the Pinetown Magistrate's Court issued a warrant of arrest after both Babes and Mampintsha failed to show up in court.

Managers of the two stars had said they had missed the court appearance because they were sleeping, after recording music all night.

Kara said they later presented themselves to the court and the warrant of arrest was subsequently cancelled.

Mampintsha was fined R2000 for not appearing in court, and Babes was not fined as she presented a valid reason for not being present, Kara said.

The following organisations can assist victims of abuse: