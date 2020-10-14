Man, 29, to appear in court for murder of Durban teen

Durban – A 29-year-old man alleged to have fatally stabbed a teenage girl has been arrested.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Regional Court on Wednesday.

The stabbing incident took place on October 6 at 2.45pm at B Section in Folweni.

It is alleged that the suspect fled after the stabbing and has been on the run since.

The victim, Sibahle Biyela,17, died at the scene.