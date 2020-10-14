Man, 29, to appear in court for murder of Durban teen
Durban – A 29-year-old man alleged to have fatally stabbed a teenage girl has been arrested.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man faces a charge of murder and is expected to appear in the Umbumbulu Regional Court on Wednesday.
The stabbing incident took place on October 6 at 2.45pm at B Section in Folweni.
It is alleged that the suspect fled after the stabbing and has been on the run since.
The victim, Sibahle Biyela,17, died at the scene.
Police investigations in Chesterville on Tuesday led to the suspect’s arrest.
In a separate incident, two Durban teenagers were shot dead and their bodies dumped near the Poly Clinic on Sigede Road, recently.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed the girls were Erin King,18, of Newlands East, and Xolisile Mdletshe, 15, of KwaMashu.
Xolisile’s aunt Philile Ndlovu told The Mercury the last time they saw the teenager was on September 25 when she told her family she was going to visit her best friend in Newlands East.
Police are investigating.
IOL