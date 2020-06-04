Man, 30, stabbed to death in Durban CBD

Durban - Four men have been arrested after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death in the Durban CBD on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said cops were patrolling when they were alerted to the murder. Gwala said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the man's body lying on the ground. "The man sustained multiple stab wounds and was certified dead at the scene. Swift response by police allowed them to chase after the gateway vehicle and arrest four suspects for murder. "The suspects will appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court where they will be facing charges of murder," Gwala said.

She said the deceased was in the CBD when he was attacked and stabbed.

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murders of four people in Creighton in the Harry Gwala District in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Gwala said the man arrived at the scene and confronted a group of seven people.

"He began firing at the group and four people, aged between 25 and 50, were killed. Two victims survived with no injuries, whilst another was taken to hospital for medical attention due to the nature of injuries sustained," she said.

Gwala said Creighton SAPS detectives followed up on all leads and the man was traced to a house in Ixopo, where he was arrested.

She said the suspect has been charged for murder and attempted murder. He is due to appear in court soon.

At this stage, the motive for the shooting is yet to be determined.