Man, 69, killed in horror Durban crash

Durban – A man, 69, died in a horror crash in Durban on Monday morning.

According to Garrith Jamieson, an advanced life support paramedic, the accident took place on Sydney Road and McDonald Road in Umbilo just before 10am.

“KZN VIP Medical Paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two vehicles had collided in the intersection before colliding with a third vehicle which was stationary.

“A man believed to be in his 60s was found severely entrapped in his vehicle and was assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics. However, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the accident were unknown.