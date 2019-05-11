Picture: Marcus-Trapp/Pixabay

Durban - A 69-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition after he was shot in the face in what is believed to be a botched hijacking in Amanzimtoti in Durban on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting on Andre Zondo Road in Amanzimtoti, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a 69-year-old man had sustained a gunshot wound to his face in an alleged failed hijacking.

The man was the only occupant found in the vehicle. He was slumped over the passenger seat. The man was found to be in a critical condition and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him.

Due to the nature of his wound, the Netcare 5 specialised helicopter ambulance was activated by SACAN /Trackbox to airlift him to hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting would be investigated by police who were on the scene, Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA