Man airlifted to hospital after falling through roof at Durban shopping centre

A man sustained critical injuries after he fell two storeys from the roof at a shopping centre on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. The accident took place on Friday afternoon in the Winklespruit area, emergency workers said.

ALS Paramedics said they responded after 1pm to numerous calls and arrived on scene to find a man believed to be in his 40s in a critical condition. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said it appears the man had fallen two storeys from the roof surface having sustained critical injuries. “Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise the man on scene and the man was airlifted to hospital for the further care he required.”

Jamieson said events leading up to the man falling through the roof is unknown and all the relevant authorities were on scene. In another incident a construction died of his injuries after falling from a roof in Morningside, Durban. The incident took place in July this year in Dublin Avenue.