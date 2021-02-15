Man arrested for assisting to petrol bomb Shallcross home

Durban - A 23 year old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after he was found assisting another man to petrol bomb a house in Shallcross.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the suspect was expected to make his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“On 13 February at 21:30pm the suspect was arrested by Chatsworth police in Shallcross after he assisted another male to petrol bomb a home.” She said police were summoned to the scene, retrieved a petrol bomb and disposed of it.

In an attack in January in the same Shallcross area, alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan Pillay, known as Teddy Mafia, was shot dead in his home. The attack sent shockwaves through the community as two men who had been visiting Pillay at the time of his death, were beheaded following the murder.

Their bodies were burnt in full view of the public. A year ago, Pillay’s son was gunned down outside his Shallcross home in a drive-by shooting. Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, died in hospital. Another victim, Claudene Rampersad, 32, was also shot and later died in hospital.