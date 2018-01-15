Eshowe - A 38-year-old man accused of attempted murder briefly appeared in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Monday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in KwaZulu-Natal said.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said chief Linda Mathonsi, 60, and his daughter were shot by unknown people on December 5, 2016 while they were driving at Chappies area in Mandeni.

"The chief passed away at the scene and his daughter was taken to hospital for medical attention. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle and a case of murder was opened at Sundumbili Police Station," Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the case docket was transferred to Hawks members for thorough investigation.

"On Friday, 12 January 2018, members pounced on the suspect while he was at his place of residence. He was then placed under arrest and charged accordingly," Mhlongo said.

"He briefly appeared at Eshowe Magistrate's Court today [Monday], 15 January 2018 and was remanded in custody. The case was adjourned to 22 January 2018."

African News Agency/ANA