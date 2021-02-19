Man arrested with 400 heroin capsules at petrol station on KZN South Coast

Durban – A man was arrested by the Hawks at a petrol station on the KZN South Coast this week after they found 400 heroin capsules.

Trivern Piyarilal, 30, was arrested by the Hawks’s narcotics enforcement bureau, which acted on information of a male who was reportedly a regular in transporting consignments of drugs to the South Coast.

“Following observations of the target for days, the team that included crime intelligence and Durban metro police spotted a VW Polo” driven by the oblivious Piyarilal,“ said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said the suspect was heading south bound from Chatsworth when he pulled over at the Ultra City garage in Umgababa at about 6pm on Wednesday.

“The resultant search of the vehicle uncovered about 400 heroin capsules.”