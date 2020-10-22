Man beaten to death with cricket bat over stolen cellphone

Durban: Two men who allegedly killed a vagrant over a stolen cellphone are expected to appear in court on Friday. According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a 33-year-old vagrant was at St Andrews Sport field tents in Durban when he was attacked by two men who accused him of stealing a cellphone. Mbele said the two men also live in the tents. “The suspects allegedly attacked the victim with cricket bats. “Police officers responded swiftly after they were alerted.

“On arrival, the victim was found with body and head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was certified dead.”

Mbele said the swift response by police officers from Durban Central SAPS led to the arrest of two men, both 35, for murder.

She said both suspects are expected to plead in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a man using crutches will appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“It is alleged the suspect accosted a 50-year-old male victim at the corner of Samora Machel and Anton Lembede Streets in the CBD.

“He was assaulted with his crutches and was robbed of cash.

“Police who were patrolling in the area, witnessed the incident and chased the suspect on foot before he was apprehended. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention.

The suspect faces charges of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. | IOL