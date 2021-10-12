Man critically injured in hit-and-run while changing tyre on N3

Durban - A driver is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was knocked while changing a tyre on the N3 on Tuesday morning. It is alleged that the man had stopped along the eastbound carriageway near the Pavilion Shopping Centre when he was struck by a truck.

Spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, Kyle van Reenen, said emergency teams arrived to find the man lying on the roadway with multiple life-threatening injuries. "Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilize him before he was transported rapidly by ambulance to a nearby hospital for further care. “Reports from the scene indicate the man was changing a tyre on his vehicle when he was struck by a heavy articulated vehicle which then failed to stop at the scene," van Reenen said.

He added that police will be conducting the necessary investigations. Earlier this morning, four people were injured in a two-car crash at Allan Street, near Drakensburg Street.

Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service responded to a crash on Tuesday morning. Picture: KZPA Kwazulu Private Ambulance Service spokesperson Craig Botha, said two people had sustained serious injuries while two others had minor injuries.