PIETERMARITZBURG - A man, believed to be in his 30s, died when he fell three storeys from a hotel on Loop Street in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon, paramedics said.
ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene and were led through the courtyard to the garden where the patient was found, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said on Saturday.
"Medics quickly assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," Meiring said.
African News Agency (ANA)