A man was killed and another man was injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled several times near Dalton in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon. Photo: ER24

Dalton - A man was killed and another man was injured when the bakkie they were travelling in veered out of control and rolled several times near Dalton in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday afternoon, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 2pm, they found the bakkie on its side in the middle of a field, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"Another medical service was already attending to the injured. Upon further assessment, paramedics found a man who was in a critical condition. Advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated but, unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries a short while later. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics."

Another man was found with moderate injuries. He was treated on the scene before being transported to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known to paramedics, Van Huyssteen said.

African News Agency (ANA)