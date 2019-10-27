DURBAN - One person was killed and three others were injured in a multi-car pile-up after which one of the cars caught alight on Main Road near Bellville Road in Malvern in Durban on Saturday night, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to "find carnage", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Four cars had collided before one of the cars caught alight.

"The vehicle was well alight when medics arrived, and despite members of the public's attempts to free one person inside the vehicle they could not, and the person, a male, passed away in the vehicle."

The Durban fire department was quickly on the scene and contained the fire. Three other extensively damaged cars were strewn across the road.