A large rock was allegedly thrown from a bridge on the N2 northbound, between Tongaat and Ballito on Saturday night, and smashed through the driver’s windscreen, landing on the empty passenger seat. Picture: IPSS





A 26-year-old man has been discharged from hospital, after he was injured in an alleged rock throwing incident on Saturday night.

Police did not respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

But IPSS Medical Rescue’s Paul Herbst said the man sustained minor injuries, allegedly after a large rock was thrown from a bridge on the N2 - northbound, between Tongaat and Ballito - and smashed through his windscreen, landing on the empty passenger seat.

Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst said paramedics took the 26-year-old man to hospital and that he was discharged in the early hours of Sunday morning.





Last month, 16-year-old Amina Haffejee and her 7-year-old brother, Abdur Raheem, were killed when a rock was thrown from a bridge - the same one beneath which Saturday’s alleged incident occurred - and landed on the car they were travelling in.

There have been several more incidents reported over the last two weeks and the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Mxolisi Kaunda, has a high level meeting planned for Tuesday, at which he is expected to address the issue.







