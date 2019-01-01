Police and paramedics were called to the Reunion beach area of Isipingo on Tuesday, in the south of Durban, where a man drowned after being sucked under a pipeline. Photo: Supplied

Durban - A 30-year-old man drowned on New Year's Day after jumping off a pipeline in the south of Durban, police said on Tuesday. According to one of KwaZulu-Natal's police spokespeople, colonel Thembeka Mbele, the man had been trying to jump from a pipeline in the Tiger Rocks/Reunion beaches in Isipingo.

"The victim was jumping off the pipe and was sucked beneath it by the surge," said Mbele.

She said the man's friends were able to pull him from the water and started CPR. Paramedics continued resuscitation efforts when they arrived, but the man was declared dead an hour later.

The body was handed to Isipingo police and an inquest docket was opened, said Mbele.

African News Agency (ANA)



