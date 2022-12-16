Man drowns at KZN beach, another fighting for his life

Durban - One man died and another is fighting for his life following two drowning incidents at KZN beaches on Friday. According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, a man drowned at the Casuarina Beach in Tongaat.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male got into difficulty while swimming and was pulled from the water by a bystander. “The man was unresponsive and CPR was commenced by lifeguards. “Resuscitation efforts were then continued by IPSS Medical Rescue and Netcare911.

“Unfortunately, despite best efforts from all involved the man was declared deceased,” he said. Earlier on Friday, a man ended up in a serious condition after a near drowning incident in Ballito. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response the victim had been swimming at an unprotected beach near Emberton Way.

“The man had been swimming and got into difficulty. Lifeguards were notified and responded, and managed to pull the man from the water. “He was stabilised at the beach before he was transported by ambulance to a hospital nearby,” Herbst said. On Thursday, a four-year-old boy drowned after falling into a residential pool on the Bluff, south of Durban.

Paramedics arrived on scene at Chipstead Avenue and found the boy in a state of cardiac arrest. According to Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, despite a lengthy resuscitation effort from all paramedics, the child died on the scene. “It is alleged the child fell into the pool and was found in the water before CPR was started,” said Jamieson.