Durban - A 29-year-old man drowned while swimming at a community pool in Buffelsdale in Tongaat, north of Durban on Tuesday, security company Reaction Unit South Africa said. "At approximately 13:15 today [Tuesday] medics from Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by the public after the unresponsive man was pulled out of the pool by a lifeguard.

"Upon arrival, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was in progress. Paramedics from three private ambulance services took over resuscitation efforts. However, attempts to revive the victim was unsuccessful and he was declared deceased at the scene."

His family explained that they were spending New Year's Day at the pool and that he had entered the bathing area with his snorkel on.

They noticed him floating for a while and assumed that he was breathing through the snorkel.

After several minutes they informed lifeguards at the pool that he was not moving and had become unresponsive.

African News Agency/ANA