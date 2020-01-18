Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - A man drowned after he apparently got into difficulty while swimming in the sea at Tinley Manor Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Friday, paramedics said. On Friday afternoon, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a mass drowning at Tinley Manor Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

Reports from the scene indicated that four bathers, all adult males, had experienced difficulty while swimming.

Three of the four men were rescued by lifeguards while a fourth male had disappeared under the water.

"The patient was rescued by lifeguards who pulled the man onto the shore. After noticing the patient was unresponsive and not breathing, lifeguards began CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation].