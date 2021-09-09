Man due in court for allegedly stealing cellphone tower batteries in Chatsworth

DURBAN – Police have arrested a suspect and recovered at least R100 000 worth of stolen loot during an operation in Chatsworth this week. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers were patrolling near the Lusaka informal settlement when they saw a man loading items onto a vehicle.

"The suspect fled when he noticed police approaching. The team seized a white bakkie together with six cellphone tower batteries, 20 cellphones and one sound box. Police established that the items were stolen from Arena Park in Chatsworth," she said. Gwala said while police were processing the confiscated items, one of the cellphones rang. "A member of the task team answered the phone and the caller said he was at the Chatsworth SAPS station to open a case of theft. The team established that the person on the phone was the same man who fled from the scene earlier and he was arrested and detained," Gwala said.

The suspect will appear at the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in due course. Chatsworth SAPS police station commander Brigadier Kevin James commended the team for their vigilance while executing their duties. Gwala said the teams are strategically and operationally deployed in the precinct to reduce crime, with the intention of making Chatsworth a safer suburb.

In May, Vryheid police arrested three men and recovered eight cellphone tower batteries, valued at R1.2 million. In January, Inchanga SAPS three suspects were arrested for stealing a cellphone tower battery valued at R19 500. “The theft of cellphone tower batteries has a negative impact on telecommunication. Police officers in the province are always on alert to ensure that those involved are brought to book,” Gwala said.