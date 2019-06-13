Durban - A man who raped a mentally challenged woman in 2014 has been jailed for life. Thandolwenkosi Magwaza, 35, was convicted and sentenced in the Nkandla Regional Court this week. According to KZN police the rape took place on September 12, 2014.

"The victim was returning from a local shop. As she was about to cross Mdonso River, Magwaza appeared from the bush. He overpowered and raped her. After he left the scene and the victim went home and reported the matter to her mother," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said a case of rape was opened at Ekombe SAPS. The docket was transferred to the Eshowe Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

Magwaza was arrested three days later and charged with rape.

"Following an intense investigation by experienced detectives, a successful conviction and sentence was handed down by the court," said Mbele.