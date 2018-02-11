Durban - A man, believed to be in his 20s, was severely injured when he fell from a tree and was impaled on a fence on NMR Avenue before Goble Road in Durban on Saturday night.

Rescue Care paramedics were called to the scene at about 8.30pm for urgent medical assistance, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"Paramedics found a man hanging upside down, impaled on the fence by both his legs. Together with EMRS and Durban Fire Department it was decided that we needed to cut the fence to effectively treat the patient. Durban Fire Department used tools to cut a section of the fence off and then carefully lowered the fence with the man still impaled on it to the ground.

"Advanced life support paramedics then worked to stabilise the man who had sustained serious lower limb injuries. The fire department then cut the rest of the fence around the man cautiously. Once the man was stabilised on the scene he was then rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for the urgent care that he required.

At this stage the events leading up to the incident were unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

African News Agency/ANA