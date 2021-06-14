Man impaled while climbing over palisade fence in Durban North

DURBAN: A man was seriously injured after he was impaled while attempting to climb over a palisade fence in the early hours of Monday morning in Durban North. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, they responded to reports of a fall at a residence in Durban North just after 2am.

“Reports indicate that a 43-year-old male had attempted to climb a palisade fence, when he fell, impaling himself in the process. “When medics arrived at the scene, they found the man hanging upside down, with the spikes deeply embedded in his lower limbs. “The man had sustained traumatic injuries and was treated on scene by emergency care practitioners.”

Herbst said in order to free the man, a portion of the fence had to be cut away by a Netcare 911 rescue technician with the assistance of the Ethekwini Fire and Rescue Services. “Once stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further care.” In a separate incident, a man was in a critical condition after he fell from the second floor of a building in Ballito on Saturday evening.