Man jailed for stabbing victim over broken shack windows

Durban: A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man who killed a man following an argument over a broken window has been jailed for 15 years. Simphiwe Nkomo was sentenced this week in the Verulam Regional Court for the murder of Philani Dladla, 30. According to police, Dladla had been walking with two of his friends when they passed Nkomo and his brother sitting near a dwelling at Magwaveni. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, “Nkomo’s brother accused the victim and his friends of breaking the windows at his shack, but they denied doing so.” It is alleged the victim and his friends told Nkomo’s brother who broke the windows and an argument ensued.

“Nkomo assaulted one of the women and thereafter Dladla reprimanded him and the friends left.

“Nkomo followed them with a knife and stabbed Dladla multiple times. Dladla alerted his friends to run for their lives.

“He sustained multiple stab wounds and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Mbele said case of murder was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation.

“Nkomo fled the area and was traced and tracked in the Eastern Cape. Detectives arrested Nkomo in February 2019.

He was kept in custody throughout the trial until his successful prosecution. | IOL