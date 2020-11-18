Man killed after tuck shop catches alight in Phoenix

Durban – One person was killed after a tuck shop caught alight at midnight on Tuesday in Phoenix.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, the incident took place in Trent Croft, Phoenix.

“It is alleged that on 18 November 2020 at 00:00, a tuck shop caught fire at Trent Croft in Phoenix.

“A 32-year-old male died in the fire. Phoenix police are investigating an inquest and circumstances around the incident,” Mbele said.

Phoenix Crime Watch’s response unit apparently found the garage area which is a tuck shop engulfed in flames.