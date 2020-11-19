Man killed in argument over R100 - teen in court

Durban – A teenager is expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after the death of a man following an argument over R100. According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, it is alleged that on November 17, the suspect, 18, stabbed the victim on the upper shoulder in the Mbomboshane area in Eshowe. “The police were informed that a 35-year-old male had a quarrel with the suspect over an amount of R100. “The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim on the left upper shoulder before fleeing the scene.” Mbele said the victim was declared dead at the scene.

She said Eshowe police officers managed to trace the suspect who was found hiding in the Mbomboshane area.

“A murder weapon was also found in his possession. ”

She said the suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended the police officers for the swift arrest.

In a separate incident, also in KZN, in September 2014, a man was killed in a scuffle over R100.

The Mercury reported an argument allegedly occurred between to trolley porters at the La Lucia Mall taxi rank on Friday afternoon.

According to a witness who wished to remain anonymous, two trolley porters were fighting over a debt.

“The victim owed the other guy R100 and they started fighting because he couldn't pay it back. The other one stabbed him in the head and he died within minutes,” she said.

