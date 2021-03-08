Man killed in drive-by shooting near Teddy Mafia’s house

Durban - A 52-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Shallcross on Monday. According to KZN police, the shooting took place in Taurus Street around 12 noon.

It is the same road alleged drug kingpin Yaganathan 'Teddy Mafia' Pillay lived in and where he was killed in his home in January.

According to Captain Nqobile Gwala it is alleged the victim alighted from his vehicle when another vehicle passed along and fired shots towards him, hitting him in the head.

“He was declared dead at the scene and a case of murder is being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS.”

Since Pillay was shot and the two men allegedly responsible for his murder, beheaded and burnt in full view of the community, there have been a number of drive-by shootings.