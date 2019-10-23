A man was killed following a truck rollover on the N3 highway near Ashburton in KwaZulu Natal. Picture: ER24

Cape Town - A man, believed to be 27 years old, was killed following a truck rollover on the N3 highway near Ashburton in KwaZulu-Natal, emergency services said on Wednesday. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said their personnel, along with the Ashburton Fire Services, arrived on the scene at 6:10 am on Wednesday morning to find a wrecked truck lying on its side in the bush. The man was found trapped inside the cab of the truck.

“Ashburton Fire Services and ER24 rescue medics utilised various rescue tools to free the entrapped man, an operation lasting some time,” Meiring said.

“Once freed, medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” he added.

The details surrounding the incident were being investigated by local authorities who were on the scene.