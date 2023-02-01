Man killed, two SANDF soldiers critically injured in N3 crash

Durban - A civilian driver was killed in an accident near Ladysmith on Monday at around 6pm, following an accident with a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) vehicle. The SANDF said the military truck, from 5 SA Infantry Battalion (5 SAI), was headed to Richard’s Bay.

“The military was travelling from 5 SAI to Richards Bay to deliver equipment in preparation for participation in the scheduled Armed Forces Day 2023 in Richards Bay.” SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said two SANDF soldiers were critically injured and taken to a hospital in the Ladysmith area. “Regrettably, the civilian driver suffered fatal injuries and was proclaimed dead on the scene by medical officials in attendance.”

An investigation had been launched by the South African Police service (SAPS) and Military Police. SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the soldiers a speedy recovery. In September, five soldiers deployed to guard South Africa’s border with Mozambique died in a car crash.

The accident happened after one of the vehicle’s tyres burst. The SANDF said the members were travelling from Zonstral to Macadamia operational base along the Coopersdal Road when the tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. It crashed into a tree. IOL