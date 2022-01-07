Man missing at sea after being swept away by rip currents in Durban

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has confirmed that the search continues for a beachgoer who was swept away by rip currents at Brighton Beach in Durban. According to the NSRI Durban Station Commander, Jonathan Kellerman, the duty crew was activated just before 7pm on Thursday after eyewitnesses reported a drowning in progress where two men were swept out to sea by rip currents while swimming.

He said the sea rescue Spirit of Surfski was launched and the crew was accompanied by a Metro Police Search and Rescue diver, its sea rescue vehicle with rescue swimmers and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) from the provincial Health Department. “On arrival at the scene we found a local 34-year-old male safe on the beach. It appears that he had been swept northwards in rip currents and he was able to get to shore. “He was treated by EMS paramedics for non-fatal drowning symptoms and transported to hospital as a precaution, accompanied by his sister, in an EMS ambulance in a stable condition,” Kellerman said.

However, a 32-year-old man was missing in the surf. Kellerman said eyewitness reports suggest that the missing man had been swept southwards in rip currents before disappearing under water. He said an extensive sea and shoreline search revealed no sign of the missing man.

“Metro Police Search and Rescue and Police Search and Rescue will continue in an ongoing search operation. “Thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” Kellerman said. [email protected]