File picture: SAPS Twitter

Empangeni - Police in Kwambonambi, near Empangeni, and public order police have arrested a 65-year-old man for murder and attempted murder, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday. It was alleged that in the early hours of Sunday morning, the man took two women from a restaurant to his house at a local farm, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"An argument ensued between them when they wanted to leave. The male took out a shotgun and fired shots at them. One female was fatally shot and the other survived."

The man allegedly wrapped and loaded the body of the dead woman into his vehicle, "leaving the [other] victim to clean up". She managed to flee and reported the incident to police. A case of murder was opened at the Kwambonambi police station for investigation.

"Police followed up on the suspect. He was spotted and he fired several gunshots at the police. Police retaliated but no injuries were sustained. A body was found wrapped with a plastic bag at Emangweni area."

The man was arrested and would be charged with murder and attempted murder. He would appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court soon. The police investigation into the incident was continuing, Mbele said.

African News Agency (ANA)