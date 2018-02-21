South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have arrested a man in Durban for allegedly contravening the Medicines Control Act and selling illegal medication worth over R13 million. Photo: SAPS

Durban - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have arrested a man in Durban for allegedly contravening the Medicines Control Act and selling illegal medication worth over R13 million, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Saturday.

SAPS crime intelligence and provincial organised crime investigation unit officers, and Durban metro police conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Durban CBD area, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

The members proceeded to the business premises situated at the corner of Smith and Mazeppa streets and requested to search the premises. Upon searching, they found Epiderm cream, Betasol Cream, Esapharma Lemonvate cream, Diprosone: 6413, Extra Clair cream, Caro Light cream, Minora blades, Gillette blades, 24 000 booklets of Rizla [cigarette] paper with a combined estimated street value of R13 241,550."

A 22-year-old man was arrested for selling illegal medication and contravening the Medicines Control Act. He would appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday, Mbhele said.

African News Agency/ANA