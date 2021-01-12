Man nabbed stealing computer from Durban court said he was going to fix it

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – A man who was nabbed stealing a computer from one of the offices at the Durban Magistrate’s Court claimed he was a technician hired to fix it. Police said one of the court officials got suspicious and summoned the police. The 48-year-old was arrested and charged with business burglary and theft. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said he would make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court shortly. “It is alleged that on January 11 at around 2pm, a court official observed an unknown man removing a computer from one of the offices.

“When he was approached and questioned he stated that he was a technician and was hired to fix the computers.

“The staff member got suspicious and summoned the police. The Durban Central police swiftly responded and on further questioning the suspect, it was discovered that the suspect is actually a con artist who steals from government offices under the pretext of being a technician.”

She said further investigation revealed the same suspect had appeared in court for housebreaking.

“The suspect will also be profiled to ascertain if he is not linked to other burglary business crimes committed in the Durban CBD and its surroundings.”

IOL