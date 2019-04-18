Picture: Brett_Hondow/Pixabay

Durban - A man who was pistol-whipped during a robbery at a crèche in Howick West in Kwazulu-Natal sustained minor injuries on Thursday morning. ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said a security company had already arrived on the scene by the time paramedics got there at 10.15am.

"A man, believed to be in his 30s, was assessed and found to have sustained only minor injuries. The man was treated for his injuries but declined transportation to a hospital."

Meiring said that according to witnesses a trio of armed men entered the building and demanded valuables, before hitting the man on his head with a firearm.

No children were injured.

Meiring said there were no further details, but police were carrying out investigations on the scene.

African News Agency/ANA