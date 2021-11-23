Man renting apartment at plush Ballito estate arrested with stolen car and over 700 Sassa cards

Durban - A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly fleecing the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) out of more than R100 000. It is alleged that he withdrew R189 391.27 from Sassa accounts between August 2020 and July 2021.

Tumbikani Luwazi Mzamara was allegedly renting an apartment at Ballito’s Imbali Ridge Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast for around R13 000 a month. KZN SAPS spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said uMhlali police received information about a vehicle suspected to be stolen in Ntuzuma. She said the vehicle was spotted in the Ballito area. “The police proceeded to the said place and found the vehicle parked in front of a flat in Ballito. The occupant of the flat was interviewed but could not give any satisfactory answer for being in possession of the vehicle,” Gwala said.

She added that the flat was then searched and police recovered 771 different cards, cash, laptop computers, ATM card readers, six stolen speed points, vehicle papers and a vast number of coded and encoded ATM cards. “The suspect was then arrested and charged with possession of the stolen property,” Gwala said. According to a Sassa spokesperson, Mzamara has been charged with theft, fraud and contravention of the Social Assistance Act.