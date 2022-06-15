Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Man run over at a car wash in Ballito airlifted to hospital

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban - A man has sustained serious injury after he was accidentally driven over at a car wash in the Ballito area on Wednesday morning.

According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, the man sustained critical injuries to his leg.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Paramedics are working to stabilise the critically injured man.

“Due to the nature of his injuries, the Air Mercy Services emergency medical helicopter has been dispatched to airlift the man to Lenmed eThekwini Hospital to a team of awaiting surgeons,” he said.

The victim, who appears to be in his late 30s, was employed at the car wash.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a separate incident, in November, an elderly woman was seriously injured after her car rolled over her in a freak accident in Morningside, Durban.

Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med said she had parked her car and was walking behind it when it rolled back, knocking her over and driving over her.

IOL

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

SAPSDurbanCrime and courtsRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj