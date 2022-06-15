Man run over at a car wash in Ballito airlifted to hospital

Durban - A man has sustained serious injury after he was accidentally driven over at a car wash in the Ballito area on Wednesday morning. According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, the man sustained critical injuries to his leg.

“Paramedics are working to stabilise the critically injured man. “Due to the nature of his injuries, the Air Mercy Services emergency medical helicopter has been dispatched to airlift the man to Lenmed eThekwini Hospital to a team of awaiting surgeons,” he said. The victim, who appears to be in his late 30s, was employed at the car wash.

In a separate incident, in November, an elderly woman was seriously injured after her car rolled over her in a freak accident in Morningside, Durban. Kyle van Reenen, from Emer-G-Med said she had parked her car and was walking behind it when it rolled back, knocking her over and driving over her. IOL