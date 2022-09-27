Man seriously injured after industrial bandsaw snaps and cuts him across his skull

The accident took place on Monday afternoon on JB McIntosh Drive in Pinetown at a wood-cutting factory.

Durban - A man was seriously injured when an industrial bandsaw snapped and cut him across his face.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said reports indicate that a workshop employee operating a bandsaw sustained a deep laceration across his face after the bandsaw broke.

“Medics assessed the patient, an adult male, and found that he had sustained serious facial trauma after the band saw cut across his eyes into his skull.”

Herbst said the patient, believed to be in his late 30s, was treated on scene by emergency care practitioners and, once stabilised, was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to a specialised facility for further care.