Following a number of robberies in Westville last last week, a 70-year-old man was shot during a home invasion in Westville North on Sunday morning.





A 70-year-old man has been shot in an exchange of gunfire with a gang of heavily armed men who stormed his home, in Durban’s Westville North, early on Sunday morning.





Mobi-Claw 911 said in a Facebook post that the man had gone to investigate a noise outside, when he was confronted by a gang of robbers.





A source said they were still busy scaling the wall when the man came upon them.





An exchange of gunfire ensued and the man was shot.





“All the necessary services were quickly in attendance,” Mobi-Claw 911 said. “Rescue Care stabilised the patient on scene and transported him to hospital.”





Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson confirmed the private ambulance service had attended the shooting.





“Paramedics arrived to find the man seriously injured. They worked to stabilise him on the scene before rushing him through to a nearby hospital for urgent care. He had sustained two gunshot wounds to his lower body,” Jamieson said.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said Westville police were investigating a case of attempted murder but no arrests had been made.





“It is alleged that at about 2am, a 70-year-old male was shot and injured by unknown males at his home in Protea Place, Westville,” she said. “The motive of the attack is unknown at this stage.”





On Friday afternoon a Berea West, Westville, home was targeted by house robbery suspects. After a shootout with police, the suspects fled that house, jumping over fences to escape, and ended up in the neighbouring property.





Police placed parts of Jan Hofmeyr Road on lockdown in attempts to flush out the armed men.





The suspects escaped.





A gang of robbers, reportedly travelling in a silver Range Rover, also targeted the suburb during the week.



