DURBAN - A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in the back in Durban late on Saturday night, paramedics said. Rescue Care paramedics received the call just after 11pm for a man who had been shot and was trying to drive himself to hospital when he collapsed at the wheel of his vehicle on Alpine Road before Umgeni Road, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said on Sunday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man still in the vehicle. He had sustained a gunshot wound to his back and was in a serious condition. Advanced life support paramedics worked to stabilise the man on the scene before loading him into an awaiting ambulance. He was then taken to a nearby hospital for the urgent care he required.

At this stage the exact location of the shooting was unknown, but police were on the scene and would investigate, Jamieson said.

African News Agency (ANA)