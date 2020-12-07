Man shot dead at Durban intersection, motive unknown

Durban - Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting of a man at a busy intersection in Durban on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a 26-year-old man was driving along Argyle Road and Ruth First Avenue when he was fatally shot by unknown people.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Durban central police station for investigation.

Rescue Care media spokesperson Rowan Scandroglio said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.