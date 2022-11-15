Man shot dead on popular uMhlanga pier following altercation

Durban - A man believed to be in his 30s was killed in a shooting incident at the uMhlanga Rocks pier on Tuesday morning. According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 reports from the scene allege that two males were involved in an altercation.

“One of the males allegedly produced a firearm and shot the man in his abdomen,” he said. The bullet was lodged in the man’s buttocks and when paramedics arrived on scene, the patient had gone into cardiac arrest. “Advanced Life Support paramedics made every effort to resuscitate the man and did CPR for over 20 minutes.

“However, he showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene,” Herbst said, adding that no one else had been injured. The shooter was allegedly apprehended according to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response paramedics. SAPS have been approached for comment.

In February this year, a woman was shot in the neck at the Pearls Mall parking lot in uMhlanga. Video footage of the shooting incident went viral on social media. Chandra Smith, 25, a hairstylist, had been celebrating her husband’s birthday.

She told POST that it was only God who saved her life. Smith claimed to not know her shooter and called for tighter security at malls. “One would think that a place like the Pearls would have better security,” she said.