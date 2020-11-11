Man survives after car lands in fast flowing river in Durban

Durban: A man sustained moderate injuries after his car left the roadway and landed in a river on the M19 in Durban this morning. According to Garrith Jamieson, paramedics with SAPS, and Durban Metro police Search and Rescue, responded to a horrific crash on the M19 near Pinetown just after 6.30am. “The accident occurred just after the Mount Batten off ramp. It is believed the vehicle left the roadway and careened down an embankment coming to rest in fast flowing river.” Jamieson said from initial reports and a video circulating on social media, the driver’s legs could be seen protruding from the back of the car. “When rescuers got to the patient, the male believed to be in his 30s had sustained moderate injuries and was taken to hospital for further care.”

He said events leading up to the collision were unknown and would be subject to a SAPS investigation.

Jamieson said shortly after this accident, a second collision in the same location occurred.

“A vehicle lost control and ploughed into a police vehicle.

“The policeman was seriously injured and had to be stablised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to hospital for the urgent care he required. Four other people were also injured.”

The M19 which was initially closed to traffic has been reopened.

In a separate incident, 14 people were killed in a collision between a minibus and two trucks on the N3 near Ulundi on N3 near Estcourt on Monday night.

IOL