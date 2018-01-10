Armed and dangerous, Bongani Mbhele, 34, is wanted in connection with attacks at the Glebelands Hostel. See picture in text below. Picture: SAPS





The Provincial Task Team police are searching for Bongani Mbhele, 34, who is wanted for an attempted murder case that occurred at the #Glebelands hostel in Umlazi in 2016.





Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Mbhele stood accused of ambushing a man on September 30, 2016 when the victim went to get water to wash in the morning.





"It is alleged that Mbhele shot and injured a 32-year-old male in Block 52 while he was going to fetch bath water. Mbhele allegedly waited at the corner and when the victim walked past, he fired several shots, wounding him in the face."





Bongani Mbhele Bongani Mbhele





The victim, who recognised Mbhele, as he also stayed at the hostel, ran for his life and was taken to hospital for medical attention.





"A case of attempted murder was opened at uMlazi police station for investigation. The motive is subject of an ongoing investigation and the victim is a member of the peace committee at the hostel,” said Zwane.





Police said Mbhele was also being sought in connection with another murder and attempted murder that occurred at the hostel.





"He is known to be armed and very dangerous. The warrant for his arrest has been issued."





Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Bonginkosi Ngcobo on 079 5000 694 or 083 477 6690.



