Man who often travelled in West Africa dies in KZN hospital after contracting Lassa fever

Durban – The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) has identified a single case of Lassa fever in KwaZulu-Natal. Lassa fever is a viral infection that is endemic to the West African countries and mostly reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea, and Nigeria. Lassa fever is less frequently reported from Mali, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Togo, Benin and Ivory Coast.

Up to 300 000 cases of Lassa fever, with about 5000 deaths, are recorded annually in the endemic countries. Currently there is no vaccine for Lassa fever. The NICD reported that the male patient had an extensive travel history in Nigeria before returning to South Africa. "He fell ill after entering South Africa and was hospitalised in a Pietermaritzburg hospital. The diagnosis of Lassa fever was confirmed through laboratory testing conducted at the NICD. Sadly, the man succumbed to the infection.

“Currently efforts are under way to trace and monitor all possible contacts. No secondary cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed at this stage," the NICD said. The Institute explained that the natural host of this virus is a rodent species called the multimammate rat which is commonly found in homes and other areas where a food source can be found. "The rats are persistently infected and shed the virus in their urine and faeces. Humans can come into contact with the virus through direct contact or inhalation of the virus in areas that are infested with the infected rats.

“For example, contact with contaminated materials, ingestion of contaminated food or inhalation of air that has been contaminated with urine droplets. Person-to-person transmission of the virus does not occur readily and the virus is not spread through casual contact," the NICD said. It added that person-to-person transmission is not common and is mostly associated with the hospital-setting where healthcare workers have contact with the infected blood and bodily fluids of a patient. "Cases of Lassa fever in travellers returning from endemic countries are reported from time to time. In 2007, a case of Lassa fever was diagnosed in South Africa.

