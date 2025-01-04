Manager charged with murder of 21-year-old woman last seen leaving a restaurant in uMhlanga

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 21-year-old woman. The woman was last seen leaving a restaurant in uMhlanga on Christmas Day.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the woman was last seen leaving a restaurant in Umhlanga with a male companion in the early hours of December 25,2024 and a case of kidnapping was opened after she did not return home. "Thorough police investigations uncovered the identity of the man who was seen leaving the establishment with the missing woman. "During the investigations it was discovered that the man, who was her manager at work, took her to his home in Amaotana area in Inanda."

Netshiunda said the two reportedly had an altercation and the man allegedly strangled her to death and buried her body in his yard. "The suspect was arrested on Saturday morning, January 4, 2025." Police said he will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.