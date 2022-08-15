Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Entering the kraal does not amount to being installed as Zulu King

Durban - A few days before King Misuzulu kaZwelithini performs the ritual of entering the sacred royal kraal and there is another storm in the Zulu royal court, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has explained that performing the ritual does not amount to being installed as a king of the Zulu nation. Buthelezi, who is the longest serving traditional prime minister of the Zulu monarch and kingdom, says the ritual is to report to the ancestors that King Goodwill Zwelithini has departed the stage.

The throne is now occupied by his successor, King Misuzulu Sinqobile ka Zwelithini, one of his sons with the great wife, Queen Mantfombi Shiyiwe Dlamini Zulu who hailed from the monarch of eSwatini. He explained this in a statement issued on Sunday night, the very first day “King Simakade KaZwelithini” was ushered into the sacred royal kraal at Enyokeni palace in Nongoma in northern KwaZulu-Natal and some royal family members unilaterally declared him the “king of all Zulus”. This has created confusion as there is an assumption that there are now two Zulu Kings. NEWS: Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has explained that the ritual of entering the kraal does not amount to being installed as a King. It is done to announce the change of guard. In this case, ancestors will be informed that there is a new King, Misuzulu Sinqobile KaZwelithini.@IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 15, 2022 “As His Majesty King Misuzulu Sinqobile kaZwelithini prepares to enter the cattle kraal at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Saturday 20 August, many questions have been asked by various people as to the meaning of this ceremony and what it entails,” Buthelezi said in his statement.

“It has been presumed that this ceremony of Ukungeni Esibayeni amounts to the anointing of the King of the Zulu Nation. However, this is not the case. It is, instead, closer in nature to a traditional prayer and ritual wishing the King well and declaring the people’s loyalty to His Majesty the King. He added: “This ceremony does not install the king, as he is already on the throne. But it is an important moment of expressing loyalty.” WATCH: Another group of Zulu warriors has arrived at eNyokeni palace in Nongoma. Their song says "you started to fret even before we have arrived." @IOL pic.twitter.com/rCafir4m36 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 13, 2022 Moreover, he said the ceremony itself is neither complicated, nor contains any formal speeches.

“Aside from the singing of traditional hymns, praise-singers will declare the praises of past kings, which, in Zulu culture, is also a form of prayer. The Zulu Royal Family will then chorally make a pledge of loyalty, followed by a pledge by His Majesty’s mother’s family, the Royal Family of eSwatini. Amakhosi will then declare their pledge, before everyone present repeats the pledge of loyalty,” he said. In anticipation of a large number of people coming to KwaKhangelamankengane palace in Nongoma to be part of the ritual, Buthelezi said all necessary arrangements would be made to ensure that everything was orderly. “As arrangements are still being made, consideration is being given to erecting a stage outside the kraal to provide some entertainment for those who are gathered. However the emphasis will be on safety,” he said.

“It must therefore be noted that the cattle kraal, while large, is not large enough to allow every spectator entrance. Indeed, only the Regiments and selected members of the Royal Family will be allowed to enter the actual kraal with His Majesty. “Due to the shorter daylight hours of Winter, the ceremony will begin early and end during broad daylight so that people can have refreshments and be able to travel home in safety before sunset” [email protected]

